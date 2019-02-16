Twenty eight year old held in an attempt to murder case in Delhi

crime

The attempt to murder case was lodged on a complaint by an Azad Nagar-based shopkeeper which alleged Sharma, along his associates, shot at him with a pistol on the night of January 19

Representational image

New Delhi: A 28-year-old man wanted in an attempt to murder case has been arrested from east Delhi area, Crime Branch of Delhi police said on Friday. The accused, Shakti Sharma, was previously involved in five cases of murder, extortion and robbery, police said.

Sharma was arrested on Thursday night. According to police, the attempt to murder case was lodged on a complaint by an Azad Nagar-based shopkeeper which alleged Sharma, along his associates, shot at him with a pistol on the night of January 19. One of Sharma's associates was earlier arrested by the local police, while he and the other accused were evading arrest.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and various sections of Arms Act was registered against Sharma, police said. They said a country-made pistol and seven live cartridges were recovered from Sharma's possession. His first crime was a murder in the year 2007 in Krishna Nagar when he was 18 years old, police said.

In another incident, the bodies of a man and woman, suspected to be lovers, were recovered from a house at Ranipatna area of Odisha's Balasore town, police said. The two could have been bludgeoned to death with an iron rod in their sleep last night, said Subhransu Nayak, Inspector in Charge of Sahadevkhunta Police Station.

"The police, aided by a forensic team, are on the spot and inquiry is on, he said adding that the motive and other details can be known only after the investigation got over. Kailash Chandra Sahu, the husband of the deceased woman Laxmipriya Sahu (32), has been detained for questioning, police said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever