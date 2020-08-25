Mumbai: 25-year-old house help jumps off Andheri high rise, dies

A 25 years old house help allegedly committed suicide after jumping off from the 22nd floor of Andheri‘s posh Oberoi Spring tower on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Kishan Babu from Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, he was stressed due to complications in his personal life and was having suicidal thoughts.

Considering his mental state, his employer had taken him to the police station hours before he took the extreme step. When recording his statement at the police station, Kishan told that he was being forced to marry a girl from his hometown and he was upset with it.

The police added that he and his employer visited the Amboli police station where he was counseled. However, a couple of hours after the men left the station; they were informed that Kishan has jumped off the building.

“Two hours before the incident he was at the Amboli police station along with his employer, who told us that he is depressed and may commit suicide, following which the officer at the police station counselled him and also took his statement, he was feeling better when he left from the police station," an officer from Amboli said.

As per Kishan’s employer’s statement, once they reached home from the station he went to take shower. But later, he was found dead by the security guard, who said that he jumped out from the window.

"The Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered and the case being investigated, as of now we don't see any foul play,” said Someshwar Kamthe, senior PI Amboli.

