Search

Twice as good

Updated: 25 November, 2020 08:50 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Dualist Inquiry has collaborated with vocalist Sanchal Malhar for an instant earworm

Sanchal Malhar and (right) Sahej Bakshi aka Dualist Inquiry
Sanchal Malhar and (right) Sahej Bakshi aka Dualist Inquiry

It was in 2018 that electronica artiste Sahej Bakshi aka Dualist Inquiry had collaborated with vocalist Sanchal Malhar for a guitar-heavy track called You and me, which emerged as one of the more funkier offerings in the India indie music circuit. Now, two years later, the duo have joined forces again for a tune called Closer, which has a mellower feel without losing the funky edge.

The video, shot during the pandemic, sees Malhar serenading an animated figure with his slightly raspy voice, as Bakshi enhances the romantic mood with his drums and production chops. These two artistes form a pairing that's as effortless as whisky and ice. Here's hoping that they keep pulling out tunes from their bag of musical tricks.

Log on to youtube.com

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 25 November, 2020 08:46 IST

Tags

mumbai guidethings to do in mumbaimumbai news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK