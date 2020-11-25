Twice as good

It was in 2018 that electronica artiste Sahej Bakshi aka Dualist Inquiry had collaborated with vocalist Sanchal Malhar for a guitar-heavy track called You and me, which emerged as one of the more funkier offerings in the India indie music circuit. Now, two years later, the duo have joined forces again for a tune called Closer, which has a mellower feel without losing the funky edge.

The video, shot during the pandemic, sees Malhar serenading an animated figure with his slightly raspy voice, as Bakshi enhances the romantic mood with his drums and production chops. These two artistes form a pairing that's as effortless as whisky and ice. Here's hoping that they keep pulling out tunes from their bag of musical tricks.

