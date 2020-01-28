Twice as potent

What happens when two expert mixologists come together? There’s an explosion of flavours and futuristic concoctions. You can experience this on Friday, when Santosh Kukreti, bar lead, Thirsty City 127, and Andrew Hyman, expat bar lead, downstairs at Nara, come together to give you a taste of three special cocktails. Superlemon, a sugar-free, low ABV style drink using clear watermelon wine with the aroma of green apple, melon and cucumber, is refreshing, while the gravity clarity has three layers of flavours — smoky due to the whisky float, sweet from the honey, and ginger and a sour after tone from the citrus. Doctor’s advice features gin and tonic water, known to cure malaria, and raw turmeric and ginger, which have medicinal properties.

On January 31, 8 pm

At downstairs at Nara, B-1, Amarchand Mansion, Colaba.

Call 61378080

