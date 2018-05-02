Twin blasts at mosque in Nigeria kill at least 24

The attack in Mubi town came a day after President Muhammadu Buhari met with US President Donald Trump at the White House and discussed the threat from the Nigeria-based Boko Haram extremist group



At least 50 people were killed in a similar attack last year. File Pic

A pair of explosions killed at least 24 worshippers at a mosque in northeastern Nigeria, with many of the victims caught in the second blast while trying to flee, police said yesterday.

The attack in Mubi town came a day after President Muhammadu Buhari met with US President Donald Trump at the White House and discussed the threat from the Nigeria-based Boko Haram extremist group. Its fighters were quickly blamed for the blasts.

This is the second time in six months that dozens have been killed in an attack on a Mubi mosque. In November, a teenage suicide bomber attacked worshippers as they gathered for morning prayers, killing at least 50 people in one of the region's deadliest assaults in years.

"As I am talking to you now, 24 persons are confirmed dead and the scene is cordoned off by security personnel," said Adamawa state police spokesman Othman Abubakar.

