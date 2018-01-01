Twin blasts hit Balochistan; 8 injured

At least eight people, including three security personnel, were injured on Monday morning after two blasts hit Chaman's Mall Road in Balochistan



Representational Picture

At least eight people, including three security personnel, were injured on Monday morning after two blasts hit Chaman's Mall Road in Balochistan. The explosions were heard near the office of Special Branch on the Pak-Afghan border, reports The Express Tribune.

The report further says the first blast took place in a busy marketplace, while the second bomb went off a little later. As of now, the security forces have cordoned off the area. Further details are awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go