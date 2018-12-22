Twin bombings near Somalia's Presidential Palace kill 8

international

Somali militant group Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the latest attack

Representational Image

At least eight people were killed in twin suicide car bomb blasts near Somalia's Presidential Palace in the capital on Saturday, the police said.

A police officer told Xinhua news agency that the two coordinated blasts could have caused a higher number of deaths and injuries. "So far, we know that at least 8 people killed in the blasts but the death toll could rise," he said.

Eyewitnesses said the explosions were so huge that they shook a wide radius.

"There were massive car bombs, causing panic among the residents. We don't know the number of casualties but we heard several people died," Mukhtar Abdi, a witness, told the agency.

Earlier reports said Mogadishu's Deputy Governor Mohamed Abdulahi was injured in the explosion while some of his bodyguards were killed.

A senior reporter from Universal Television died during the blast, but the fate of his colleagues was yet to be established.

