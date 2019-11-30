Twin tons rattle Pakistan

Adelaide: David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne both plundered back-to-back centuries as Australia stamped their authority on the opening day of the day-night second Test in Adelaide on Friday. At stumps on a rain-interrupted day, the home team were at 302-1 with the pair building an ominous 294-run partnership, leaving Pakistan with a huge battle to stay in touch. Warner was not out 166 and Labuschagne unbeaten on 126, following on from their 154 and 185 respectively in the first Test at Brisbane. Their Adelaide partnership was the highest ever in a day-night Test.

"It's a bit surreal at the moment. It was just amazing to be out there with Davey and to just put on a really big partnership," said Labuschagne. "Really happy. We were running hard, I love the intensity of the crease." Warner paid tribute to the maturity of his partner, who is playing in only his 11th Test. "Credit to Marnus for the way he came out and took the bowlers on again, he picked up where he left off at the Gabba," he said.

Marnus Labuschagne celebrates his ton. Pic/ AFP

"We're just thrilled to get through that tonight and want to come out tomorrow and put some more runs on the board." Pakistan need to win to square the two-match series. The odds were heavily stacked against them before the game began, having lost 13 consecutive Tests in Australia, and their chances are even slimmer now. Over the years, taking wickets in Australia has been a challenge for Pakistan and they shuffled their bowling attack for the pink-ball Test in a bid to make the most of the conditions.

294*

No. of runs put on by Warner and Labuschagne for the second wicket, the highest in a day-night Test

Brief scores

Australia 302-1 (D Warner 166*, M Labuschagne 126*; Shaheen Afridi 1-48) v Pak

Live on TV

Australia v Pakistan: Sony Six and HD, 09:00

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever