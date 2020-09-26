Twinkle Khanna as daughter Nitara turns 8: All I know is that it's happening too fast

Twinkle took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures of Nitara. "My little one turns 8! Along with all the strange and wonderful bits and bobs that seem to permeate her universe, the first copy of our children's book-When I Grow Up I Want To Be.. has also been presented to her-for a review:) I don't know what she wants to be when she grows up, all I know is that it's happening too fast. #BirthdayGirl," she wrote as caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) onSep 25, 2020 at 4:23am PDT

Twinkle's B-Town friends dropped birthday wishes for Nitara in the comment section. Malaika Arora wrote: "Happy bday darling nitara". "Happy happy 8th birthday Beta," Bobby Deol commented. Huma Qureshi shared: "Happy 8th to the lil grown up girl." Riteish Deshmukh said: "Happy Birthday little one - loads of love to you."

Twinkle and her actor husband Akshay Kumar, along with their children, are currently in the UK, where Akshay is shooting for the first international schedule of his upcoming film Bell Bottom in Glasgow, Scotland. Inspired by true events, the film is set in the 1980s. The film is a spy thriller film directed by Ranjit M, Tewari, set in the 1980s. It also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi and is slated for an April 2021 release.

Apart from Bell Bottom, Akshay Kumar has lined up Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, and Raksha Bandhan coming up. His horror-comedy, Laxmmi Bomb, which co-stars Kiara Advani, will directly stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. This was earlier slated to release on May 22 on the occasion of Eid.

With inputs from IANS

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news