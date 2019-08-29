Search

Twinkle Khanna can't wait to read Apurva Purohit's book 'Lady, You're The Boss!'

Updated: Aug 29, 2019, 20:01 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna shared a photo on Twitter posing with a book written by Ms. Apurva Purohit - President of Jagran Prakashan Ltd.

Twinkle Khanna can't wait to read Apurva Purohit's book 'Lady, You're The Boss!'
Twinkle Khanna shared this picture on her Twitter account

Twinkle Khanna, known for her witty prose and books like Mrs Funnybones and Pyjamas Are Forgiving, recently took to Twitter to share a picture with a book which she is looking forward to reading. The book titled 'Lady, You're The Boss!' is written by Ms. Apurva Purohit.

Check out Twinkle's Twitter post:

Ms. Apurva Purohit has previously written a book titled 'Lady, You're Not A Man!', which received glowing reviews and was on the National Bestseller list, currently in its 21st edition. Through 'Lady, You're the Boss!' she aims to empower women and encourage them to achieve their full potential. Drawing from her personal experiences Apurva talks about how women minimise themselves, suffer from the imposter syndrome and settle for less than they are capable of, because of feelings of inadequacy and a desire to feel needed and liked. Through anecdotes and examples, the book suggests ways of overcoming these issues and clear the path towards personal and professional success.

The book can be pre-ordered right here https://amzn.to/30DB1qt

Also read: Ms. Apurva Purohit shares insights on Bestseller 'Lady, You're Not a Man'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

twinkle khannabollywood news

The Zoya Factor Trailer: Sonam Kapoor becomes 'Mata' of the Indian Cricket Team

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK