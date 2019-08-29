Twinkle Khanna can't wait to read Apurva Purohit's book 'Lady, You're The Boss!'

bollywood

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna shared a photo on Twitter posing with a book written by Ms. Apurva Purohit - President of Jagran Prakashan Ltd.

Twinkle Khanna, known for her witty prose and books like Mrs Funnybones and Pyjamas Are Forgiving, recently took to Twitter to share a picture with a book which she is looking forward to reading. The book titled 'Lady, You're The Boss!' is written by Ms. Apurva Purohit.

Intimidatingly smart,two meetings with @Apurva_Purohit left me reeling :) Looking forward to her book and hoping I learn some Bossy tricks from #LadyYouReTheBoss

Ms. Apurva Purohit has previously written a book titled 'Lady, You're Not A Man!', which received glowing reviews and was on the National Bestseller list, currently in its 21st edition. Through 'Lady, You're the Boss!' she aims to empower women and encourage them to achieve their full potential. Drawing from her personal experiences Apurva talks about how women minimise themselves, suffer from the imposter syndrome and settle for less than they are capable of, because of feelings of inadequacy and a desire to feel needed and liked. Through anecdotes and examples, the book suggests ways of overcoming these issues and clear the path towards personal and professional success.

