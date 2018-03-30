Twinkle Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, Kriti Sanon, spotted during salon outings

Mar 30, 2018, 09:56 IST | The Hitlist Team

B-Town folk pull in weekend chores early this week by flooding city salons and beauty clinics on Thursday

Twinkle Khanna with sister Rinkle
Twinkle Khanna with sister Rinkle

Dimple Kapadia, giving way to the child in her in the midst of one, emerges as the paparazzi's favourite

Dimple Kapadia with granddaughter Naomika Saran
Dimple Kapadia with granddaughter Naomika Saran

Shweta Bachchan Nanda
Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu

Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon

Farah Khan
Farah Khan

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Trending Video

Tags

twinkle khannashweta bachchan nandabipasha basudimple kapadiakriti sanonfarah khanbollywood news
Go to top