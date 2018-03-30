Twinkle Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, Kriti Sanon, spotted during salon outings

B-Town folk pull in weekend chores early this week by flooding city salons and beauty clinics on Thursday



Twinkle Khanna with sister Rinkle

Dimple Kapadia, giving way to the child in her in the midst of one, emerges as the paparazzi's favourite



Dimple Kapadia with granddaughter Naomika Saran



Shweta Bachchan Nanda



Bipasha Basu



Kriti Sanon



Farah Khan

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates