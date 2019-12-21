Twinkle Khanna flaunts Akshay Kumar's priceless gift, can you guess what it is?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have a fantastic sense of humour. We have seen it on many occasions, especially social media these days. Recently, Kumar hogged the limelight when he gifted his wife a pair of onion earrings. It was a fantastic and rather witty take on the outrageously expensive price of the vegetable.

And now, Khanna takes the joke further and she has actually gone ahead and worn them. In her recent Instagram post, she flaunted her new pair of earrings and wrote- From one shoot to another:) I am glad I got the chance to wear my priceless gifts that were brought home from a shoot, before they started sprouting shoots themselves.

Take a look at her post right here:

Kumar and Khanna aren't only one of the wittiest couples in Tinsel Town, but also one of the most stylish ones. They both have also shared screen space in films like Zulmi and International Khiladi. Khanna may not be working in films anymore, but Kumar continues to be one of the most massive movie stars in the world.

With 11 consecutive hits behind him, he's one of the highest-paid actors in the world and has a staggering net worth that can give even the Hollywood stars a run for their money. The second trailer of his next film, Good Newwz, is getting a far more rousing response than the first. It seems he's all set to deliver his 12th blockbuster.

