Twinkle Khanna: It has become increasingly difficult to keep our children shielded

Twinkle Khanna says that the current generation of star kids is more equipped to handle the spotlight, thanks to social media



Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna says that the current generation of star kids is more equipped to handle the spotlight, thanks to social media. "It has become increasingly difficult to keep our children shielded, but I console myself with the fact that this generation is growing up with social media at the forefront and is more equipped to handle the glare of the spotlight than we were," she says.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates