Twinkle Khanna on Rhea Chakraborty: They took a young woman and cut her in half

A lot of Bollywood celebrities had taken to their social media accounts to share the quote that was written on Rhea Chakraborty's T-Shirt when she arrived at the office of the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau). It had this written on it- "Roses are red, violets are blue, let's smash the patriarchy, me and you."

And now, Twinkle Khanna has written a column for Times of India about the media trial of the actress and drew an analogy with the iconic magician, PC Sorkar. She wrote- "In 1956, P C Sorcar, the greatest magician in Indian history, was seen murdering a girl on television. In front of thousands of viewers, he sliced her in half like she was a sausage roll."

She added, "When the BBC show ended, the channel was inundated with phone calls. The last thing horrified viewers saw was a hapless Sorcar trying to revive the young girl. 'Is she really dead?' the hundreds of viewers who called in wanted to know. The next day, he made the front page and became a household name in England. It was a masterful trick to leave the audience with that singular image — of a slaughtered young girl on their screens."

Talking of the actress, Khanna said, "They took a young woman and cut her in half. They sliced through her T-shirt, one that stated 'Roses are red, violets are blue, let's smash the patriarchy, me and you', the blade going into her flesh, her very life draining away before a live audience of millions. What do these magicians tell themselves when the camera is switched off I wonder? Do they justify it as mere collateral damage — one life in exchange for entertaining and distracting 1.3 billion for months."

Khanna had also taken to her Instagram account to share a cartoon on the same issue that deals with Magic and the media, have a look right here:

Khanna acted in films from 1995 to 2001 and is now a successful author.

