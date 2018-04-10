Twinkle Khanna posts an adorable photo with daughter Nitara

Twinkle Khanna took to social media to share a beautiful moment of hers with daughter Nitara with her fans and followers



Twinkle Khanna with daughter Nitara. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/twinklerkhanna

Author-actress Twinkle Khanna, who is known for her wit and for not mincing words, is a doting mother. She believes in keeping her children Aarav Bhatia and Nitara guarded from the glamour hullabaloo and paparazzi. They want them to have a normal childhood like any other kids.

On Tuesday, Twinkle Khanna shared an adorable photo with her five-year-old daughter Nitara. In the photo, baby Nitara is seen putting her finger on momma's lips. Is she stopping her from saying anything? While Nitara looks super cute in a white hair-band, Twinkle, too, is her channelling her inner-child by wearing that butterfly clip.

The comments section to this post were as adorable as the photo. Comments like, "True... Daughters the best gift God could give a women!! (sic)" and "That butterfly on ua head (sic)" and many others kept pouring in.

On the other hand, speaker at an event, Twinkle Khanna compared social media trolls to cockroaches. "They come along and they do that to everybody and people who take trolls seriously, I'd rather say they are foolish. Trolls are like cockroaches, once in a while, you spray hit on them and get them out of the way and you go on," said the actress, who was present there to discuss on the topic, 'Social Media Trolling on Social Media Platforms'.

