Twinkle Khanna reacts to Karan Johar's wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Like any other best friend, Twinkle Khanna's happiness is evident by the tweet she shared on Karan Johar's 'Madame Tussauds' post



Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna

Karan Johar is the first Indian filmmaker to enter the world-renowned attraction - Madame Tussauds. The filmmaker feels honoured to have a wax statue at the Madame Tussauds. Karan, on Thursday, tweeted a photograph of himself, holding a briefcase in one hand and a wax imprint of his palm on the other hand.

The multitalented persona received several accolades from the film fraternity but the best comment was from his best friend, Twinkle Khanna (Tina). The otherwise witty and humorous author-actress, made a very heart-touching statement for her friend, complimenting him for this huge achievement. "Congratulations - You are the first in so many ways or at least that's how I feel when I look at you ! Big hug (sic)," wrote Mrs Funnybones.

Honoured to be the first filmmaker from India at the prestigious @MadameTussauds ...thank you to the entire team in London who worked tirelessly ...will have further details about when and where soon!!! #MadameTussauds #iifamadametusaauds pic.twitter.com/pbLuVs3hER — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 19, 2018

In the photo shared by Johar, a copy of his biography, An Unsuitable Boy is also seen kept in front of him. "Honoured to be the first filmmaker from India at the prestigious Madame Tussauds. Thank you to the entire team in London who worked tirelessly... Will have further details about when and where soon! Madame Tussauds," he captioned the image. Details about the launch of his wax figure are still under wraps.

Karan Johar's talent and career go well beyond just filmmaking, which makes him an exciting and entertaining personality for them to add to the many other iconic International wax figures. Additionally, Karan's figure will not just be launched in one city but will simultaneously head out on tour across Asia to give his many fans across the world a chance to experience him being waxed. The procedures have begun and the figure will be ready in 6 months.

