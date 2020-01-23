Twinkle Khanna reacts to son Aarav saving her number as 'Police'; see post

Most kids have some quirky names with which they save their parents' numbers in their phones. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's son is no exception. Apparently, the teenager has saved her name as 'Police' in his phone contacts!

In a recent post on Instagram, Twinkle Khanna let her wry humour shine through once again. She updated her fans about her son's shenanigans and wrote, "Considering my son has saved my number as 'Police' on his phone I suppose this is rather apt :)"

How funny is Twinkle's pose in the picture? The actress-turned-author looks hilarious as she tries to put on an angry face against a police van.

Social media being social media, Twinkle Khanna's post received lots of comments, many of them rib ticklers in their own right. One Insta user wrote, "I hope he has saved as "moral police" and not "crime branch SI" while another said, "My child has saved my number as Birthgiver I'm wondering how do I pose. maybe me on labour chair" and yet another commented, "Mine had saved it too that way a few years ago! Now it is 'naggy mom'".

Well, kids sure come up with the quirkiest phone contact names. We wonder if Aarav will use this photo of mum Twinkle as his contact photo now!

