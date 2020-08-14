Twinkle Khanna: We are equal, not identical

Twinkle Khanna may have accompanied husband Akshay Kumar to Scotland where he is shooting for Bell Bottom, but she is keeping herself up-to-date about the happenings back home. Akshay will shoot for the first international schedule of the upcoming film Bell Bottom in Glasgow, Scotland, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Inspired by true events, the film is set in the 1980s, and the story is about one of India's forgotten heroes. Director Ranjit M. Tewari will helm the project. The actor-turned-author Twinkle has reacted to an ongoing debate, ever since a food delivery aggregator announced that women employees, including transgenders, can avail up to 10 days of period leave in a year.

She posted, "Are we really saying we can't give women leave or the prospect of working from home for that one day? My opinion of gritting our teeth and bearing it, fighting our biology, so that we can say we are as good as men has changed over time." She emphasised that the gender balance is about equality. But Khanna added, "We are equal, not identical."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) onAug 12, 2020 at 1:06am PDT

Several social media users agreed with Twinkle. "So true," a user commented. "Well said," another one wrote.

