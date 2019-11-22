Twinkle Khanna's throwback photo with cousin Karan Kapadia is family goals

Twinkle Khanna wholly believes in family. And her belief came to the fore when she posted a throwback photo with her cousin, actor Karan Kapadia. The actress-author recently took to social media to share two sweet pictures which she captioned: "At the end of the rainbow the best thing you can find is what you started off with, your family. We always have each other's backs and we never give up @karankapadiaofficial #ATouchwoodSortOfDay"

Karan Kapadia commented on Twinkle Khanna's post with a heart emoji and wrote, "Always Ps - love the hashtag", while several friends and Insta followers of Khanna's wrote, "Wow! So so gorgeous", "That old pic really brought a smile on my face....You looked very similar to Princess Diana..." and "Beauty then Beauty now."

For the unversed, Karan Kapadia is Twinkle Khanna's aunt Simple Kapadia's son. Karan recently made his Bollywood debut with Blank, directed by Behzad Khambata. Speaking about the same and cousins Twinkle's reaction to it, Karan said in a media interaction, "Akshay and Twinkle told me to give my best. They told me it's going to be hard and 'you have to be confident with whatever you do'. But when they watched rushes of the film, they felt confident of me and told me just to focus on my work." The film released on May 3, but didn't do well at the box office.

