Twist in tale for Taapsee Pannu's murder mystery Haseen Dillruba?

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey-starrer Haseen Dillruba was inching towards the finish line in March when the pandemic brought its shoot to a halt. There was talk that director Vinil Mathew and the crew would head to Delhi for the final schedule of the murder mystery as soon as the lockdown restrictions were lifted. However, with the capital witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases, the makers seem to have had a change of heart.

A source reveals, "Flying down a unit to another city for a shoot is not a feasible idea in the current scenario. So, Vinil and the producers have decided to film the last leg in Mumbai instead. They are making some significant changes to the storyboard to accommodate the location change. The team is hoping to begin the 15-day shoot by September and is currently contemplating erecting an indoor set at a city studio."

mid-day reached out to Mathew, who did not respond till press time.

