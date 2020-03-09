Twitter calls Jammu-Kashmir cop's passionate rap video 'Bohot Hard'

A screengrab of the video posted on Twitter by Mukesh Singh

A rap performed by a police officer from Jammu and Kashmir has taken the social media by storm. The video posted by Mukesh Singh, a police officer, shows a cop rapping about his dreams and ambitions and more that has received lots of praises on Twitter.

In the video, the police officer talks about his passion for rap, along with the responsibility of his family he shoulders and the dreams and ambitions that leaves him sleepless. His rapping skills have received tons of praise on Twitter.

The unnamed cop in the video, who calls himself #policewalarapper thanked the officer in the comment for posted his video and making his talent noticed.

The video posted on Sunday received more than 9,900 views on Twitter with over a thousand likes and was retweeted 211 times so far. Many users have commented praising the cop’s talent and the motivation given by the person who posted the video.

