Twitter celebrates 30 years of World Wide Web

Updated: Mar 12, 2019, 13:33 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Sir Tim Berners-Lee on March 12, 1989, submitted the 'Information Management: A Proposal' to his boss which today is known as the birth of the World Wide Web.

The World Wide Web (WWW) was invented by Tim Berners-Lee, an English scientist in 1989. Today the world celebrates 30 years of the World Wide Web, a brilliant innovation that changed the course of mankind. Sir Tim Berners-Lee on March 12, 1989, submitted the 'Information Management: A Proposal' to his boss which today is known as the birth of the World Wide Web.

Twitterati took this day to the social media platform to celebrate this ingenious invention that transformed the future of the world.

Life without the World Wide Web would seem not only difficult but also dull and boring. A big thank you to the father of this invention, Tim Berners-Lee for making life easy, knowledgeable and interactive.

