Twitter celebrates 30 years of World Wide Web

The World Wide Web (WWW) was invented by Tim Berners-Lee, an English scientist in 1989. Today the world celebrates 30 years of the World Wide Web, a brilliant innovation that changed the course of mankind. Sir Tim Berners-Lee on March 12, 1989, submitted the 'Information Management: A Proposal' to his boss which today is known as the birth of the World Wide Web.

Twitterati took this day to the social media platform to celebrate this ingenious invention that transformed the future of the world.

1. Information

2. Entertainment

3. Value

4. Networking

5. Commerce

6. Activism

7. Knowledge



Thanks for existing #WorldWideWeb



P.S. - I am only looking at the upsides and I know that! — bharat : sharma (@boynamedbharat) March 12, 2019

The World Wide Web — not the internet — turns 30 years old https://t.co/9pGw4kXccS via @voxdotcom #WorldWideWeb — Sahastrabuddhhe (@Sahastrabuddhhe) March 12, 2019

Happy 30th Birthday #WorldWideWeb!

What would be the world without you? pic.twitter.com/82NGoqPkWa — Micaela (@ImMici) March 12, 2019

30 years ago today, Sir Tim Berners-Lee made the first proposal for the #WorldWideWeb and what followed changed the world for ever. I like how his boss called it "vague but exciting" ... :D pic.twitter.com/UdDnBX8M0M — Wykrhm Reddy (@wykrhm) March 12, 2019

#TodayInHistory The #WorldWideWeb comes into being. This was the date on which Tim Berners Lee actually made his proposal for the Web, it would take some more time for it go live. And there are many other phases too. pic.twitter.com/9tKNhO1zkl — Ratnakar Sadasyula-à°°à°¤à±Âà°¨à°¾à°Âà°°à±Â à°¸à°¦à°¸à±Âà°¯à±Âà°² (@GabbarSanghi) March 12, 2019

— Social Bings (@SocialBings) March 12, 2019

Life without the World Wide Web would seem not only difficult but also dull and boring. A big thank you to the father of this invention, Tim Berners-Lee for making life easy, knowledgeable and interactive.

