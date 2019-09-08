Search

Twitter celebrates International Literacy Day

Published: Sep 08, 2019, 09:31 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The issue of literacy is an important component of the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and UN's Sustainable Development Goals

Twitter celebrates International Literacy Day
Pic/Twitter

International Literacy Day is annually celebrated on 8 September which is an opportunity for civil society, governments and stakeholders to highlight improvements in literacy rates across the world and reflect on the world's remaining literacy challenges. The issue of literacy is an important component of the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

In September 2015, the UN's Sustainable Development Goals was adopted by world leaders promotes, as part of its agenda, universal access to quality learning opportunities and education and throughout people’s lives. Netizens took to social media to extend support for the initiative.

These days are celebrated to educate the people on issues of concern to mobilize political will and resources to address global problems.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

world news

ISRO Chief K Sivan breaks down, PM Narendra Modi hugs and consoles him

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK