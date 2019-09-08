Twitter celebrates International Literacy Day

International Literacy Day is annually celebrated on 8 September which is an opportunity for civil society, governments and stakeholders to highlight improvements in literacy rates across the world and reflect on the world's remaining literacy challenges. The issue of literacy is an important component of the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

In September 2015, the UN's Sustainable Development Goals was adopted by world leaders promotes, as part of its agenda, universal access to quality learning opportunities and education and throughout people’s lives. Netizens took to social media to extend support for the initiative.

Greetings on #InternationalLiteracyDay. Let us pledge to spread the message of #literacy, which is most important for human progress and society's development. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 8, 2019

Literacy and education are two pillars that build a brighter future not just for a nation but for the entire world.#InternationalLiteracyDay pic.twitter.com/Zf3iK8cX25 — Parshottam Rupala (@PRupala) September 8, 2019

Today is #InternationalLiteracyDay. In #Bangla, school students are provided free books, uniforms, shoes, bags and test-papers. Our schemes like #Aikyashree, #Sikshashree, #Kanyashree and #SaboojSathi have played an important role in decreasing dropout rates in schools — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 8, 2019

#OnThisDay

Every year #InternationalLiteracyDay is observed to celebrate the power of education & raise people's awareness & concern for literacy issues in the world.

This year, @UNESCO is celebrating the 51st anniversary with the quote “Reading the Past, Writing the Future”. pic.twitter.com/02dDp02g4Z — Srijan Kalam ð®ð³ (@srijanpalsingh) September 8, 2019

As the world celebrated #InternationalLiteracyDay , basic literacy remains a distant dream for many girl children and women in #Iran.https://t.co/wv34AAXQuO pic.twitter.com/gOGVKPbMbi — NCRIWomen'sCommittee (@womenncri) September 7, 2019

These days are celebrated to educate the people on issues of concern to mobilize political will and resources to address global problems.

