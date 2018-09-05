Twitter CEO says company isn't biased, wants healthy debate

international

Those signals can help weed out spam and abuse. He says such behavioral analysis "does not consider in any way political views or ideology."

Twitter's CEO says the company isn't biased against Republicans or Democrats and is working on ways to ensure that debate is healthier on its platform. In prepared testimony released before a House hearing Wednesday, Jack Dorsey says he wants to be clear about one thing: "Twitter does not use political ideology to make any decisions, whether related to ranking content on our service or how we enforce our rules."

The testimony comes as some Republicans say conservatives have been censored on social media. Dorsey offered an explanation of how San Francisco-based Twitter uses "behavioral signals," such as the way accounts interact and behave on the service. Those signals can help weed out spam and abuse. He says such behavioral analysis "does not consider in any way political views or ideology."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever