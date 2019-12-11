MENU
Twitter cheers as Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo wear dhoti, sari to receive award

Published: Dec 11, 2019, 12:44 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Stockholm (Sweden)

The economist was wearing a white and gold bordered dhoti with a bandhgala kurta and his wife and fellow winner adorned a green sari with red blouse, replete with bindi

US economist and co-laureate of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences Abhijit Banerjee receives his Nobel Prize from King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden (R) during the award ceremony on Tuesday at the Concert Hall in Stockholm, Sweden. Picture/AFP
US economist and co-laureate of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences Abhijit Banerjee receives his Nobel Prize from King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden (R) during the award ceremony on Tuesday at the Concert Hall in Stockholm, Sweden. Picture/AFP

Stockholm (Sweden): Indian American economist Abhijit Banerjee and his French-American wife Esther Duflo along with their colleague Michael Kremer received the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences on Tuesday for their work to alleviate global poverty.

The US-based economists looked dapper with Banerjee turning up in a kurta that he teamed with a white gold-bordered dhoti and closed neck black vest, a nod to his Bengali origins. Duflo also chose to wear Indian attire in a saree and red blouse and the quintessential red bindi for the award ceremony that was held at the Stockholm Concert Hall here.

The Nobel Prize Committee has tweeted a video of the couple received the award , conveying their best wishes for their accomplishment.

The video has so far garnered more than 163,000 views on Twitter and was liked more than 5300 likes  and retweeted over 2000 times, with many proud users congratulating Banerjee and Duflo and appreciating their attire and their work on poverty allevition.

Their work has helped millions of children in an experimental approach that favours practical steps over theory.

(With inputs from ANI)

