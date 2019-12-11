Twitter cheers as Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo wear dhoti, sari to receive award

US economist and co-laureate of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences Abhijit Banerjee receives his Nobel Prize from King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden (R) during the award ceremony on Tuesday at the Concert Hall in Stockholm, Sweden. Picture/AFP

Stockholm (Sweden): Indian American economist Abhijit Banerjee and his French-American wife Esther Duflo along with their colleague Michael Kremer received the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences on Tuesday for their work to alleviate global poverty.

The US-based economists looked dapper with Banerjee turning up in a kurta that he teamed with a white gold-bordered dhoti and closed neck black vest, a nod to his Bengali origins. Duflo also chose to wear Indian attire in a saree and red blouse and the quintessential red bindi for the award ceremony that was held at the Stockholm Concert Hall here.

The Nobel Prize Committee has tweeted a video of the couple received the award , conveying their best wishes for their accomplishment.

Their work has helped millions of children in an experimental approach that favours practical steps over theory.

(With inputs from ANI)

