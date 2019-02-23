Twitter co-founder Evan Williams steps down from board

international

He is currently the CEO of Medium, a San Francisco-based online publishing tech company that was launched by himself in 2012

Evan Williams. Pic/AFP

San Francisco: Twitter co-founder Evan Williams on Friday announced that he is stepping down from the board of directors of the the micro-blogging site at the end of the month.

"I'm very lucky to have served on the Twitter board for 12 years (ever since there was a board). It's been overwhelmingly interesting, educational-and, at times, challenging," Williams, who has served as the CEO of Twitter, tweeted on Friday.

While expressing his appreciation for almost 4,000 Twitter employees "who are doing the hard work every day," "I will continue rooting for the team as I focus my time on other projects," he added, reports Xinhua.

Williams succeeded Twitter founder Jack Dorsey to assume the role of CEO in 2008 until 2010, when he was replaced by Dick Costolo.

He is currently the CEO of Medium, a San Francisco-based online publishing tech company that was launched by himself in 2012.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever