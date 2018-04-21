Twitter 'down' yet again

The problem was experienced by users on the website as well as the app, on both iOS and Android



Microblogging platform Twitter went offline yet again at about 11 pm on Friday, as reportedly too many users were trying to access the site. The service, which last experienced an outage on April 17 as something was "technically wrong," was once again on the fritz for half an hour. The error message read: "Twitter is temporarily over capacity. Please try again later".

The problem was experienced by users on the website as well as the app, on both iOS and Android. Some, later, took to the platform to vent their frustrations, complaining that they could not send direct messages while others said they could not quote retweet. A Twitter user attributed the crash to American lawyer James Comey coming under investigation.

"News broke that Comey is under investigation and twitter immediately crashed," read a tweet. A user joked, "*Checks all other social media's including Twitter to see if Twitter is down*," while another wrote, "I couldn't even tweet about twitter being down." This user proudly announced having survived the 'Twitter blackout'. One user, in fact, asked if Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey was scared.

