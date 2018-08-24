Twitter ends support for iOS 9, lower versions

science-technology

The company is now officially dropping them from their supported device line-up, meaning the device users will no longer receive feature updates or bug fixes for the Twitter app

Micro-blogging site Twitter is ending support for all iPhone and iPad users who are running iOS 9 or older versions of the operating system.

According to a message in the app's update text in its latest App Store released this week, only those users running iOS 10 or higher will continue to have a supported mobile client. The company's message notes that this decision will allow it to streamline its app development for all clients, TechCrunch reported late on Thursday. Twitter has until now supported devices like the iPhone 4, 5, 6 and their variants.

The company is now officially dropping them from their supported device line-up, meaning the device users will no longer receive feature updates or bug fixes for the Twitter app. "It's not unprecedented for social apps to make this choice -- LinkedIn and Snapchat also only support iOS 10 or higher. Facebook, meanwhile, caters to anyone on iOS 9 or above," the report added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever