Twitter explodes after Narendra Modi says, 'thinking of giving up social media'

Twitter was abuzz on Monday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted saying that he was thinking of giving up his social media accounts, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. The reason for it is still unknown.

With over 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook, 35.2 million on Instagram and 4.5 million on YouTube, Modi is one of the most followed world leaders on social media.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

Social media has been a key tool of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in bringing Modi to power. His tweet, put out at around 9pm on Monday, has over 90,000 replies and 42,000 retweets. Modi joined Twitter and Facebook on 2009 and his tweets and posts are widely shared. He has also been criticised for following accounts of those who troll people online and abuse journalists.

Recently, he was criticised for his delayed response on the Delhi violence. Meanwhile, his post on Monday drew a lot of comments and sarcastic responses from the Opposition.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "Give up hatred, not social media accounts."

Give up hatred, not social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/HDymHw2VrB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 2, 2020

While his party leader Shashi Tharoor said that the PM's announcement had led many to worry whether it was a prelude to banning these services throughout the country.

The PM's abrupt announcement has led many to worry whether it's a prelude to banning these services throughout the country too. As @narendramodi knows well, social media can also be a force for good & for positive & useful messaging. It doesn't have to be about spreading hate. https://t.co/B87Y7Mc32a — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 2, 2020

A few Twitter users said it may have something to with Women's Day, which falls on March 8, Sunday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates