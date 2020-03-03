Search

Twitter explodes after Narendra Modi says, 'thinking of giving up social media'

Published: Mar 03, 2020, 10:35 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, 'Give up hatred, not social media accounts'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: AFP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: AFP)

Twitter was abuzz on Monday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted saying that he was thinking of giving up his social media accounts, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. The reason for it is still unknown.

With over 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook, 35.2 million on Instagram and 4.5 million on YouTube, Modi is one of the most followed world leaders on social media.

Social media has been a key tool of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in bringing Modi to power. His tweet, put out at around 9pm on Monday, has over 90,000 replies and 42,000 retweets. Modi joined Twitter and Facebook on 2009 and his tweets and posts are widely shared. He has also been criticised for following accounts of those who troll people online and abuse journalists.

Recently, he was criticised for his delayed response on the Delhi violence. Meanwhile, his post on Monday drew a lot of comments and sarcastic responses from the Opposition.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "Give up hatred, not social media accounts."

While his party leader Shashi Tharoor said that the PM's announcement had led many to worry whether it was a prelude to banning these services throughout the country.

A few Twitter users said it may have something to with Women's Day, which falls on March 8, Sunday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK