Twitter finds video of owl stopping bird from flying relatable on different level

After a long, busy day in the office, you would just wait for the day to end to rush home. And while you pack you stuff and are about to leave, your boss would show up to give you a reminder of the tasks which is pending. All working professionals must find this scenario relatable. This is why a video of an bird and an owl shows reminded the Twitterati of this scenario.

The nine-second long video posted by an IPS officer named Arun Bothra shows a bird about to fly only to be stopped by an owl. The bird appears to be intimidated by the owl as it takes a step back when it approaches the little creature.

The caption posted by the IPS officer reads, “When you are trying to leave from office a little early and boss arrives.”

When you are trying to leave from office a little early and boss arrives ð pic.twitter.com/C4QhnRy9pN — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) February 27, 2020

The video posted on Thursday afternoon managed to garner more than 18,500 views and received over 1,900 likes in such short time with 301 retweets. The comments received in the video shows that they agree with the caption and posted hilarious on the situation. Some also praised Bothra for his relatable caption for the video.

When you are leaving early and see him at the gate pic.twitter.com/rcJQDtNKQf — Atul yadav (@AtulYadav3731) February 27, 2020

Incredible Perception of Situation ð — à¬à¬ªà¬£à¬à­à¬ à¬¸à­à­±à¬° (@SusantB42702010) February 27, 2020

Ironically, owls perfectly fit in the description of the manager.

Keeps a 360 degree view of the office, prefers to stay alone, closes eyes in crises & everything’s sorted around.

Been one unapologeticallyð — Arpit Bhatnagar (@arpitbhtnagar) February 27, 2020

That look! — Richa ð®ð³ (@Richatriya) February 27, 2020

ð .

Again comes a brilliant caption that transforms a simple video to a special one ð — Vandana Sharma (@Reflections_vs) February 27, 2020

This reminds me of a time when I would feel guilty leaving office till daylight was visible. Now got habituated to be sitting late. — à¤°à¥à¤à¤¿à¤° à¤®à¥à¤¦à¥ à¦°à§à¦à¦¿à¦° à¦®à§à¦¦à§ ð®ð³ (@RuchirRModi) February 27, 2020

If IPS officer says so then all the bosses will be same pic.twitter.com/wJ9vayNqcW — Osho (@SodhaSatyen) February 27, 2020

What would you think about the post?

