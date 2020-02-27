Search

Twitter finds video of owl stopping bird from flying relatable on different level

Published: Feb 27, 2020, 16:21 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

âWhen you are trying to leave from office a little early and boss arrives.â reads the caption of the video

A screengrab of the video posted by IPS Arun Bothra on Twitter
After a long, busy day in the office, you would just wait for the day to end to rush home. And while you pack you stuff and are about to leave, your boss would show up to give you a reminder of the tasks which is pending. All working professionals must find this scenario relatable. This is why a video of an bird and an owl shows reminded the Twitterati of this scenario.

The nine-second long video posted by an IPS officer named Arun Bothra shows a bird about to fly only to be stopped by an owl. The bird appears to be intimidated by the owl as it takes a step back when it approaches the little creature.

The caption posted by the IPS officer reads, “When you are trying to leave from office a little early and boss arrives.”

The video posted on Thursday afternoon managed to garner more than 18,500 views and received over 1,900 likes in such short time with 301 retweets. The comments received in the video shows that they agree with the caption and posted hilarious on the situation. Some also praised Bothra for his relatable caption for the video.

What would you think about the post?

