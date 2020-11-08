Twitter flags more Trump tweets as Biden wins White House

Twitter flagged nearly all tweets by US President Donald Trump on Saturday as he kept making "potentially misleading claims about an election" despite Democratic candidate Joe Biden winning the presidential race.

The president tweeted that "tens of thousands of votes were illegally received after 8 P.M. on Tuesday, Election Day, totally and easily changing the results in Pennsylvania and certain other razor thin states."

He also claimed that thousands of votes were "illegally not allowed to be OBSERVED," and said "bad things took place," during a time when "LEGAL TRANSPARENCY was viciously & crudely not allowed."

Twitter later labelled a fifth tweet where Trump claimed he had won the election "by a lot" with the notice "official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted" that took people to news sources about the latest election results.

A Twitter spokesperson told The Verge that the platform placed warnings on the three tweets and one quote-tweet "in line with its Civic Integrity Policy, and as is standard with this warning, we will significantly restrict engagements on these Tweets."

One tweet that was not flagged was where Trump announced a "lawyer's press conference" at 11:30AM ET in Philadelphia.

Earlier, during the vote count that began from November 3, Trump tweeted or retweeted nearly 37 times and Twitter flagged 13 of those tweets.

Of those disclaimers, 12 indicated that "some or all of the content" about the election in the President's tweet is "disputed" and possibly "misleading."

"Twitter is out of control, made possible through the government gift of Section 230!" Trump said in a tweet.

