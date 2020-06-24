Search

Twitter flooded with memes after Baba Ramdev launches Coronil tablet to 'cure' coronavirus

Updated: Jun 24, 2020, 13:35 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

According to the Yoga guru, the Patanjali medicine kit which will be available online, includes Coronil, Shwasari and Anu Tel and will cost Rs 545 per kit

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev. Picture/Instagram Swami Ramdev
As the numbers of coronavirus cases continue to surge across the globe, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Tuesday launched Patanjali’s Coronil tablet and claimed that it cures the virus. Baba Ramdev claimed that 69 per cent of those who were administered Coronil tablet recovered within 3 days. "Coming up with a clinically tested, evidence-based medicine was a challenge," Ramdev said at the launch. According to the Yoga guru, the Patanjali medicine kit which will be available online, includes Coronil, Shwasari and Anu Tel and will cost Rs 545 per kit.

Patanjali-Corona-Kit
The Patanjali Corona Kit includes Coronil, Shwasari and Anu Tel. Pic/Twitter Patanjali Paridhan

Soon after the tablet was launched in Haridwar, the Central government asked Patanjali to stop advertising or publicising its medicine till the issue is "duly examined".

Minutes after the launch by Patanjali, social media was flooded with hilarious memes and witty jokes about the medicine. With #Coronil trending on Twitter, netizens wasted no time to share their thoughts.

Here are some of the best tweets:

When scientists shared a mutual feeling after Patanjali's COVID cure claim.

That moment when scientists across the world felt cheated!

Comedian Atul Khatri demanded a noble prize if the COVID cure claim turns to be true. In another tweet, the comedian said that the #Coronil is a diversion for the China debacle and rising fuel prices.

This one is definitely on-point!

After getting the news, here's how everyone is rushing to get the #Coronil kit.

Here's how final exam students reacted upon listening the news of Patanjali's coronavirus cure.

Did #Coronil find its name inspired by a drug to kill insects, netizens wonder?

Meanwhile the novel coronavirus be like...

This one definitely deserves a stanidng ovation.

Well, this one left us speechless!

Maharashtra continues to remain the worse affected state in India as it reported a new high of 248 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the state health officials said that the number of coronavirus cases crossed 1 lakh in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

So far, the deadly coronavirus has infected over 7 million people across the globe and over 4,00,000 have succumbed to the virus.

