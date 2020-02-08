Twitter floods with jokes as Valentine's Week kicks off
While some may be busy celebrating with their partners, some took to the micro-blogging site to share funny memes.
The Valentine's Day week kicked off ysterday with Rose Day being celebrated everywhere.
While some may be busy celebrating with their partners, some took to the micro-blogging site to share funny memes.
The Valentine's Week begins with Rose Day followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day, and ends with Valentine's Day on February 14.
Gulaab Na Sahi,— Gaurav Sawant (@gauravsawant619) February 7, 2020
Koi Gulab Jamun hi dede..ðð#RoseDay pic.twitter.com/oVbW6RnpFi
Rose Seller's Today.#RoseDay pic.twitter.com/70Z9x4Et2o— Karan Sharma (@Vinayku38653716) February 7, 2020
#RoseDay— Zubair (@Zubair43354569) February 7, 2020
*When it's Rose day and gf ask for rose*
My type of boys pic.twitter.com/zD9bmmssoM
Single people on social media-— Onkesh Arorað¥ (@overcooked__) February 7, 2020
For me its not #RoseDay
Its just #Friday
Inside them* pic.twitter.com/K2mlHsqEmt
How many of these Rose Day memes have you seen?
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe