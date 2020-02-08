Twitter floods with jokes as Valentine's Week kicks off

This image has been used for representational purposes only. Pic/Amazon

The Valentine's Day week kicked off ysterday with Rose Day being celebrated everywhere.

While some may be busy celebrating with their partners, some took to the micro-blogging site to share funny memes.

The Valentine's Week begins with Rose Day followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day, and ends with Valentine's Day on February 14.

Gulaab Na Sahi,

Koi Gulab Jamun hi dede..ðð#RoseDay pic.twitter.com/oVbW6RnpFi — Gaurav Sawant (@gauravsawant619) February 7, 2020

#RoseDay

*When it's Rose day and gf ask for rose*

My type of boys pic.twitter.com/zD9bmmssoM — Zubair (@Zubair43354569) February 7, 2020

Single people on social media-

For me its not #RoseDay

Its just #Friday



Inside them* pic.twitter.com/K2mlHsqEmt — Onkesh Arorað¥ (@overcooked__) February 7, 2020

How many of these Rose Day memes have you seen?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates