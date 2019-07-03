World Cup 2019: Sachin, Sehwag react as India books a spot in WC semi-finals

cricket-world-cup

The chase wasn't impossible but Shakib Al Hasan (66 off 74 balls) didn't get any notable support from the other end as Bangladesh were bundled out for 286 in 48 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket (Pic/ AFP)

It was Rohit's (104 off 92 balls) record-equalling fourth century in a single edition and his 180-run opening stand with K L Rahul (77 off 92 balls) that laid the foundation for a par-score of 314 for nine after India opted to bat.

But Mohammed Shaifuddin's 51 not out off 39 balls did raise slim hopes of a victory before Bumrah (4/55), with his toe-crushers, dashed Bangladesh's optimism.

Hardik Pandya (3/60 in 10 overs) also showed that his worth in limited overs with his display with the ball.

India with 13 points from eight games will now hope to beat Sri Lanka in their final game and finish on top with 15 points, in case Australia (14 from 8 games) lose their last league match against South Africa.





Cricket stalwarts like Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar reacted to India's win and qualification for the World Cup semi-finals:

Bumrah's mother : Beta uncle ke pair chhuo



Bumrah : Throws a yorker#IndvBan — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) July 2, 2019

Love this gesture.

And love the connect players are able to make with fans.

She is a special fan transcending barriers of age with her passion ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ #IndvBan pic.twitter.com/EcdNYXt1J4 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 2, 2019

Boom-Boom @Jaspritbumrah93 âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ Welcome Men in Blue in World Cup Semifinal ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ

#INDvBAN — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) July 2, 2019

Congratulations to #TeamIndia for making it to the #CWC19 semi-finals. It turned out to be a thriller of a game.

Loving the way Rohit is batting in this tournament & shouldering the responsibility consistently. #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/FM2gpEyXck — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 2, 2019

Jokes apart. Bangladesh gave us a better fight than Pak. Pakistan has so much to learn from themðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #INDvBAN #INDvsBAN #IndiaVsBangladesh — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) July 2, 2019

