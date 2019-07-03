Search

World Cup 2019: Sachin, Sehwag react as India books a spot in WC semi-finals

Updated: Jul 03, 2019, 13:34 IST | mid-day online desk

The chase wasn't impossible but Shakib Al Hasan (66 off 74 balls) didn't get any notable support from the other end as Bangladesh were bundled out for 286 in 48 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket (Pic/ AFP)

It was Rohit's (104 off 92 balls) record-equalling fourth century in a single edition and his 180-run opening stand with K L Rahul (77 off 92 balls) that laid the foundation for a par-score of 314 for nine after India opted to bat.

But Mohammed Shaifuddin's 51 not out off 39 balls did raise slim hopes of a victory before Bumrah (4/55), with his toe-crushers, dashed Bangladesh's optimism.

Hardik Pandya (3/60 in 10 overs) also showed that his worth in limited overs with his display with the ball.

India with 13 points from eight games will now hope to beat Sri Lanka in their final game and finish on top with 15 points, in case Australia (14 from 8 games) lose their last league match against South Africa.

Cricket stalwarts like Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar reacted to India's win and qualification for the World Cup semi-finals:

team indiavirat kohlirohit sharmajasprit bumrahvirender sehwagsachin tendulkarsports newsworld cup 2019

