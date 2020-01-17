Twitter hails Mumbai police after rescuing colleague fallen in Chembur nullah

A picture od the operation posted by the Mumbai police on their official Twitter handle.

The city police are not just in place to bring criminals to justice but also to help people in times of trouble. And there are many instances where the Mumbai Police has come to the rescue of Mumbaikars in various parts of the city. The recent one was documented by the police on their Twitter account that saw the Twitterati hailing them as heroes.

According to the tweet, a 52-year-old traffic police personnel fell into a nullah in Chembur, his colleagues from the traffic beat came to his rescue and pulled him to safety in a “daring operation”. The tweet ended with the hashtags #MumbaiFirst and #RakshakHainHum (We are protectors).

After 52 y/o Santosh Laxman Devre fell in a Nullah in Anna Bhau Sathe Garden connecting South Channel, PN Gahla & his colleagues from Chembur Traffic Beat rushed to the spot & in a daring rescue operation, brought him back safely. #MumbaiFirst#rakshakhainhum pic.twitter.com/KvBpkbHl7A — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 17, 2020

The tweet that was posted on Friday afternoon, garnered 202 likes and was retweeted 32 likes in a short span. Many users hailed the personnel as heroes with some talking about why they like the police force and the city.

You’ll are real heroes. ð — Dinesh Joshi. (@dineshjoshi70) January 17, 2020

Mumbai police always the best !! — Pravin Tonsekar (@pat_tons) January 17, 2020

Excellent job and duty done, bravo ððððððððð — Indrani Ghosh (@IndraniGhosh07) January 17, 2020

I salute the spirit of Mumbai Police because every time police does their duty dithats why we feel so safe being Mumbai kar today, once again made us very happy when we hear some good and great deeds of Mumbai Police.

We love you for your courage

Thanks for saving one more — Bebaak Albert Santiago I ♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸ AK aap (@AlbertS55587974) January 17, 2020

One user appreciated the police's act, but also called out the BMC wishing if the nullah could have been closed by the authorities.

Appreciate the Help- however, this help wouldn’t be needed if @mybmc had kept less “pot holes/Man holes” or open “Nallah” in the 1st Place. No one would need such help.

Just Saying! Think about it ðªð¼ — Maad Shai (@MaadSai) January 17, 2020

What do you think of this gesture by the police?

