Twitter hails Mumbai police after rescuing colleague fallen in Chembur nullah

Published: Jan 17, 2020, 16:10 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

According to the tweet, a 52-year-old traffic police personnel fell into a nullah in Chembur, his colleagues from the traffic beat came to his rescue and pulled him to safety

A picture od the operation posted by the Mumbai police on their official Twitter handle.
The city police are not just in place to bring criminals to justice but also to help people in times of trouble. And there are many instances where the Mumbai Police has come to the rescue of Mumbaikars in various parts of the city. The recent one was documented by the police on their Twitter account that saw the Twitterati hailing them as heroes.

According to the tweet, a 52-year-old traffic police personnel fell into a nullah in Chembur, his colleagues from the traffic beat came to his rescue and pulled him to safety in a “daring operation”. The tweet ended with the hashtags #MumbaiFirst and #RakshakHainHum (We are protectors).

The tweet that was posted on  Friday afternoon, garnered 202 likes and was retweeted 32 likes in a short span. Many users hailed the personnel as heroes with some talking about why they like the police force and the city.

One user appreciated the police's act, but also called out the BMC wishing if the nullah could have been closed by the authorities.

What do you think of this gesture by the police?

