Twitter is in awe of Mumbai cop for donating blood for 14-year-old girl's open heart surgery

Mumbai Police has been receiving for their tireless work amid the lockdown imposed due to the Coronavirus outbreak and recently for their preparations to tackle the Cyclone Nisarga. Just days after a group of cops were lauded online for running after a Sharmik Special train to help a migrant workers board it after they arrived late at the railway station, another cop won hearts online for a noble deed.

In a post shared by Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Twitter, a cop was praised for donating his blood to help a 14-year-old girl who had to undergo an open heart surgery. "Commitment Level: A+," tweeted the police commissioner, who further said, "A 14-year old needed blood group A+ to undergo an open heart surgery." He further explained in the tweet how police constable Akash Gaikwad stepped up to help the girl after her family was not unable to reach the hospital to help her due to Cyclone Nisarga. "When friends or family could not make it to the hospital due to #CycloneNisarga, PC Aakash Gaikwad donated blood." The police commissioner concluded the tweet, wishing the girl a healthy life on behalf of the Mumbai Police. He has also shared a photo of the police constable with the tweet.

Commitment Level: A+



A 14-year old needed blood group A+ to undergo an open heart surgery.



When friends or family could not make it to the hospital due to #CycloneNisarga, PC Aakash Gaikwad donated blood.@MumbaiPolice wishes the young girl a healthy life ahead!#MumbaiFirst pic.twitter.com/nxiQLHQIoR — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) June 4, 2020

The tweet by the police commissioner struck a chord with the netizens who showered the police constable for his thoughtful act. Shared on Thursday afternoon, the post has garnered more than 4,100 likes on Twitter and was retweeted 597 times.

Actor Rahul Dev was among the users who appreciated the police personnel’s gesture.

Absolutely Wonderful sir ! — Rahul Dev (@RahulDevRising) June 4, 2020

Here’s how the twitterati showered the constable and the police department with praises for helping the girl.

Seva and Sacrifice that's Mumbai Police. No words to describe the dedication and passion to serve of all warriors. Salute to all. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ@AUThackeray @OfficeofUT @CMOMaharashtra @mybmc — NG2019 (@NG20194) June 4, 2020

A++++ for him from all of us.@MumbaiPolice is the best! — Heeriye (@indie_electric) June 4, 2020

Bravo! Our Police always has a heart! — Indrani Malkani (@indranimalkani) June 4, 2020

Simply FANTASTICðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Sri Jain Mahajan (@SriJainMahajan) June 4, 2020

Big Salute to Mumbai police and Akash in particular — vinod vanjani (@vinodonejani) June 4, 2020

A couple of days ago, the Mumbai Police had posted a video on their Twitter page thanking Mumbaikars for abiding by the rules and regulations put in place for tackling the Cyclone Nisarga, for which the department had imposed Section 144, that restricted the movement of the people and banning them to venture near the coastal area. Mumbai Police tweeted thanking their 'all-weather friend' and said, "Together, we can overcome any adversity!"

