Twitter is losing it over Camila Cabello's 'cute' family

Picture courtesy/Camila Cabello Instagram account

While the Cuban-American singer and songwriter, Camila Cabello, won the award for Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, it was her family that stole the show during her win. While the singer made an acceptance speech for receiving the award for the 'Breakout Artist' at the ceremony, all the eyes were on her family who were sat in the front row.

A fan wrote, 'Look at them the cutest family ever!?? I hope we get a family selfie after this???? @Camila_Cabello @sinucabello @alejandrocabe12', along with a short clip from the event.

Look at them the cutest family ever!ð



I hope we get a family selfie after thisðð@Camila_Cabello @sinucabello @alejandrocabe12 pic.twitter.com/EdMAhvyZII — Rahaf #LoveOnlyð¹ (@RahafCabello) March 25, 2018

Another fan tweeted, 'Look how happy they all r for @Camila_Cabello I Love a supportive family ??'. Another fan wrote, 'I showed my mom this picture and she kept complimenting Camila's parents saying how they look so young and how Sofi is a cutie just like Camila. She showed it to my dad too. I'm so soft right now.??Mi familia y yo los queremos! ??@Camila_Cabello @sinucabello @alejandrocabe12'.

'My favorite family is sitting together!! @sinucabello @alejandrocabe12 @Camila_Cabello FINALLY!! Love you guys ????', tweeted another fan. The 2-year-old singer rose to fame as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, which was formed during the second season of The X Factor in 2012, and thereafter signed to a joint record deal for music releases.

