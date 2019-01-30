Twitter pays a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs Day

Jan 30, 2019, 14:45 IST | mid-day online correspondent

To celebrate the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial in Dandi

Twitter pays a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs Day
Narendra Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 71st death anniversary. Photo/PTI

Today, India is observing Martyr's Day, the day when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated. From Narendra Modi to Ram Nath Kovind, several politicians paid homage to him on Twitter on his 71st death anniversary.

To celebrate the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial in Dandi. He tweeted: "Tomorrow, on Bapu’s Punya Tithi, I will be in Dandi, the place from where Bapu challenged the might of colonialism."

Today, he also paid homage to Gandhi and said, "We reiterate our commitment to follow the path shown by him and abide by the values he stood for." He also paid a tribute to the soldiers who have given their lives for the country. 

On Martyrs’ Day, we gratefully remember Mahatma Gandhi and the countless freedom fighters who sacrificed their all for our Independence,” tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind.

Vice President of India, Venkaih Naidu posted a picture from the inauguration of Satyagraha Memorial and wrote: Gandhiji is an inspiration to all mankind. His deep sense of compassion, inclusiveness and transforming noble thoughts into tangible actions with unshaken perseverance had inspired many generations of world leaders.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley wrote, "Gandhi Ji, always remained an inspiration for people globally to follow the right path, the path of nonviolence in all their actions." 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi posted a picture of himself bowing in front of a Mahatma Gandhi statue.

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ashok Chavan also tweeted.

Sand Artist & Padma Shri Awardee, Sudarsan Pattnaik made a beautiful sand art to mark the occasion.

Former Cricketer Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina also expressed what they learn from Gandhi in a twitter post.

Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot tweeted: MahatmaGandhi was the epitome of truth & nonviolence. His humanitarian world view embraced all without any distinction.

Nathuram Godse had assassinated Gandhi on this day in 1948 when Gandhi was going to attend a prayer meeting.   

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

narendra modimahatma gandhiram nath kovindashok chavanrahul gandhinational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on 70th I-Day

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK