Twitter pays a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs Day

national

To celebrate the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial in Dandi

Narendra Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 71st death anniversary. Photo/PTI

Today, India is observing Martyr's Day, the day when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated. From Narendra Modi to Ram Nath Kovind, several politicians paid homage to him on Twitter on his 71st death anniversary.

To celebrate the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial in Dandi. He tweeted: "Tomorrow, on Bapu’s Punya Tithi, I will be in Dandi, the place from where Bapu challenged the might of colonialism."

Tomorrow, on Bapu’s Punya Tithi, I will be in Dandi, the place from where Bapu challenged the might of colonialism.



In Dandi, the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial will be dedicated to the nation. This is a tribute to Satyagrahis led by Gandhi Ji, who worked for India’s freedom. pic.twitter.com/bJ5YgHZlr5

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2019

Today, he also paid homage to Gandhi and said, "We reiterate our commitment to follow the path shown by him and abide by the values he stood for." He also paid a tribute to the soldiers who have given their lives for the country.

à¤ªà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¯ à¤¬à¤¾à¤ªà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¨à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ªà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤£à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¯à¤¤à¤¿à¤¥à¤¿ à¤ªà¤° à¤¶à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¶à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¨à¤®à¤¨à¥¤ Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi. We reiterate our commitment to follow the path shown by him and abide by the values he stood for. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2019

We salute all the martyrs who laid down their lives for India. The country remains eternally grateful to them for their service and sacrifice. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2019

On Martyrs’ Day, we gratefully remember Mahatma Gandhi and the countless freedom fighters who sacrificed their all for our Independence,” tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind.

On Martyrs’ Day, we gratefully remember Mahatma Gandhi and the countless freedom fighters who sacrificed their all for our Independence #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 30, 2019

à¤¶à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¦ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤ªà¤° à¤¹à¤® à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤®à¤¾ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤§à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤° à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¨ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¨à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¿à¤¨à¤¤ à¤¸à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤µà¤¤à¤¨à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¨à¤¾à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¤¾ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤°à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¿à¤¨à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¨à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¼à¤¾à¤¦à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤²à¤¿à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¬ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¨à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¯à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¾à¤µà¤° à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ — à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤°à¤ªà¤¤à¤¿ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤µà¤¿à¤¨à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¦ — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 30, 2019

Vice President of India, Venkaih Naidu posted a picture from the inauguration of Satyagraha Memorial and wrote: Gandhiji is an inspiration to all mankind. His deep sense of compassion, inclusiveness and transforming noble thoughts into tangible actions with unshaken perseverance had inspired many generations of world leaders.

Gandhiji is an inspiration to all mankind. His deep sense of compassion, inclusiveness and transforming noble thoughts into tangible actions with unshaken perseverance had inspired many generations of world leaders. #MahatmaGandhi pic.twitter.com/oIlRt8ALZL — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) January 30, 2019

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley wrote, "Gandhi Ji, always remained an inspiration for people globally to follow the right path, the path of nonviolence in all their actions."

On Punya Tithi of Mahatma Gandhi, Father of the Nation, we remember his life and ideals and pay him our respectful tributes. Gandhi ji, always remained an inspiration for people globally to follow right path, the path of nonviolence in all their actions. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) January 30, 2019

Congress President Rahul Gandhi posted a picture of himself bowing in front of a Mahatma Gandhi statue.

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ashok Chavan also tweeted.

Humble tributes to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi ji on his death anniversary. #MahatmaGandhi pic.twitter.com/Z8IcHSL6Ts — Ashok Chavan (@AshokChavanINC) January 30, 2019

Sand Artist & Padma Shri Awardee, Sudarsan Pattnaik made a beautiful sand art to mark the occasion.

Humble tributes to Father of the Nation #MahatmaGandhi ji on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/9y0T2TcgmG — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 30, 2019

Former Cricketer Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina also expressed what they learn from Gandhi in a twitter post.

Tributes to the great man on #MartyrsDay ! #MahatmaGandhi ji is the greatest example of commitment and non-violence. Despite so much struggles and hardships ,not turning bitter is something all of us can learn from the great man ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ pic.twitter.com/PzePiKT6gU — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 30, 2019

On #martyrsday remembering #MahatmaGandhi who educated us all on love, peace & freedom. May we all inherit his ideals, live a life for others around us. pic.twitter.com/DH4vtsiJYR — Suresh RainaðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@ImRaina) January 30, 2019

Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot tweeted: MahatmaGandhi was the epitome of truth & nonviolence. His humanitarian world view embraced all without any distinction.

Remembering & paying homage to our beloved Bapu on his punyatithi.#MahatmaGandhi was the epitome of truth & nonviolence. His humanitarian world view embraced all without any distinction.

His undying belief in goodness of mankind n universal brotherhood are virtues we must uphold pic.twitter.com/YnOwS5TTaB — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 30, 2019

Nathuram Godse had assassinated Gandhi on this day in 1948 when Gandhi was going to attend a prayer meeting.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates