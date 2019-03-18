Twitter pays tribute to former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar

national

Parrikar's health had been fluctuating for a year, took a turn for the worse in the past two days. Former defence minister Parrikar had been on life support system since Saturday night.

Picture courtesy/ Twitter/ Ashish Mishra

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar breathed his last after a long battle with cancer on Sunday. He was 63. Parrikar is survived by two sons and their families. "Chief Minister passed away around 6.40 pm Sunday," a senior state government official told PTI. Parrikar's health had been fluctuating for a year, took a turn for the worse in the past two days. Former defence minister Parrikar had been on life support system since late Saturday night.

From President of India to defence minister, paid their tributes on Twitter and called him an epitome of integrity and dedication. Even the common man of the country expressed their sorrow and hailed the late Chief Minister of Goa on Twitter.

See the courage of this man~ impeccable

Sir,we salute you.

We'll Cherish you.

Om Shanti#RIPParrikar pic.twitter.com/OmktHxHNPU — Vartika Vaishnavi (@VartikaVaishna1) March 17, 2019

The Difference:



Other ministers try to bring their honesty into limelight.



Manohar Parrikar's honesty brought him into the limelight.#RIPParrikar — Vishesh Arora (@vishesharora19) March 17, 2019

#ManoharParrikar had his own way to put across his point. India will miss his wisdom, knowledge and humility. #RIPParrikar ð pic.twitter.com/sJlTdIjKIj — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) March 17, 2019

For the 1st time ever, I have seen a person who was a Chief Minister; despite fighting cancer, didn't retreat from his responsibilities until the last breath; despite having a tube in his nose, kept his responsibilities towards the public and continued to serve. #RIPParrikar ð¯ï¸ð®ð³ pic.twitter.com/JAVYPsh3lX — Ashish Mishra (@AshishMLive) March 17, 2019

A True Nationalist Manohar Parrikar ji death is Major Loss to India, He Was a One Of the Dedicated Leader in History Of INDIA ð®ð³

"Goa CM" #RIPParrikar "Om Shanti" ð#ManoharParrikar ji will always be remembered for his contributions as India’s Defence Minister & as CM of Goa. pic.twitter.com/8R6Iaw25KK

— Sanjana Sharma FBð¯ (@sanjana_SharmaS) March 17, 2019

India mourns for the loss of a great man and a hard-working leader.

