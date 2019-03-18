Twitter pays tribute to former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar

Published: Mar 18, 2019, 08:50 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Parrikar's health had been fluctuating for a year, took a turn for the worse in the past two days. Former defence minister Parrikar had been on life support system since Saturday night.

Twitter pays tribute to former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar
Picture courtesy/ Twitter/ Ashish Mishra

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar breathed his last after a long battle with cancer on Sunday. He was 63. Parrikar is survived by two sons and their families. "Chief Minister passed away around 6.40 pm Sunday," a senior state government official told PTI. Parrikar's health had been fluctuating for a year, took a turn for the worse in the past two days. Former defence minister Parrikar had been on life support system since late Saturday night.

From President of India to defence minister, paid their tributes on Twitter and called him an epitome of integrity and dedication. Even the common man of the country expressed their sorrow and hailed the late Chief Minister of Goa on Twitter.

India mourns for the loss of a great man and a hard-working leader. 

