Twitter praises Vikas Khanna for epic reply to news anchor who questioned his sense of hunger

Michelin-star and celebrity chef Vikas Khanna has been praised by many for organising massive food distribution drives to provide meals and essential supplies to those hit by COVID-19. While the 48-year-old world-renowned chef has been earning applauds for his noble work, a recent interview of him has gone viral on social media and is winning hearts.

During the interview, the TV show host made a not-so-pleasing statement that "Khanna would understand hunger as he does not come from a rich family". Khanna gave a befitting reply in the most humble manner.

Watch Chef Vikas Khanna's epic response:

Vikas Khanna, michelin star chef, gives it back to BBC news anchor.

Anchor: In India, you were not from a rich family. So your sense of hunger must have come from there.

Vikas: NO, I am from Amritsar, everyone gets fed there in the langars. My sense of hunger came from New York! pic.twitter.com/u06BJDSzvj — Harpreet (@CestMoiz) June 27, 2020

In the 1-minute 19 seconds video clip shared by Twitter user Harpreet, the anchor can be seen asking Khanna, "You've cooked for the Obamas, you've been on the TV show with Gordon Ramsay. But it wasn't always that way, was it? You're not from a rich family. So, I dare say, you understand how precarious it can be in India."

Replying to the anchor, Khanna said, "I understand, but my sense of hunger didn't come from India so much because I was born and raised in Amritsar. We have a huge community kitchen where everyone gets fed. The entire city can feed there. But my sense of hunger came from New York when I was struggling here from the very bottom."

The video has gone viral and netizens are lauding the chef for his tireless efforts to help those affected by Coronavirus.

On Instagram, the video has garnered over 5.20 lakh views and hundreds of comments. One user said, "Absolutely Superb...This one made my day..." while another wrote, "The anchor will remember this! Don’t mess with the spirit of “Indianess”! A user said, "Unbelievable.. absolutely horrific thing to say to a person..."

Here's how netizens reacted:

@TheVikasKhanna does it again, slaying so gently and with such ease n humility. The best swords do not leave a mark or spill a drop even as they do their work !!

Absolutely Superb...This one made my day..

Well done Vikas Khanna !! It takes a very large heart to be as generous as a Sikh and Amritsar is beloved for all . I'm a South Indian by janm , a maharashtrian by karm , a Sikh by aatma and above all an Indian who's proud of all the above

Absolute gold from Chef Vikas. These britishers are still in colonial hungover. Well done Chef, very well done.

That's the befitting reply to @BBCWorld for their biased reporting and peddling anti India agenda across the globe. Thanks to @TheVikasKhanna for upholding Indian Values

On Twitter, the post has fetched 38,000 likes and nearly 15,000 retweets. Recently, Chef Vikas Khanna provided over 1.4 million meals, including dry ration, juices, and essential cleaning supplies for over 5,000 families of Dabbawalas and television support staff such as spot boys in Mumbai during the distribution drive called "Utsav".

