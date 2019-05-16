Twitter reacts as Chelsea beat New England Revolution 3-0

football

England international player Ross Barkley scored a breace as English Premier League side Chelsea cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win over the New England Revolution in a friendly charity football match at Foxborough on Wednesday.

France striker Olivier Giroud went on to score and extend the lead to 2-0 for Chelsea after he nodded home David Zappacosta's cross in the 29th minute.

The Premier League side Chelsea then completed the scoring in the 62nd minute when striker Gonzalo Higuain's shot was diverted right into the goal by Ross Barkley.

The only sad part on an otherwise brilliant show for Chelsea was in the second half, when Ruben Loftus-Cheek suffered an ankle injury and limped out of the football field.

Wednesday's game, which took place just three days after Chelsea finished their gruelling Englishi Premier League campaign, was billed as the "Final Whistle On Hate" with which the funds that were raised during the game would go into combating hate crimes.

Robert Kraft, the billionaire who owns the New England Revolution and New England Patriots NFL team, joined forces with Chelsea's Russian tycoon owner Roman Abramovich to arrange this match. A statement on Chelsea's website said that the game had raised USD 4 million for charities.

Meanwhile, Twitter could not keep quite and had something or the other to say about the match between Chelsea and New England revolution.

Inputs from AFP

