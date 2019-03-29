Twitter reacts as Manchester United appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their full-time manager

football

Solskjaer was appointed as caretaker manager on 19 December 2018 after the departure of Jose Mourinho. He won his first eight games as an in-charge on the overall record of 14 victories and two draws in 19 games

Manchester United confirmed on Thursday the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their full-time manager on a three-year contract. Solskjaer was appointed as caretaker manager on 19 December 2018 after the departure of Jose Mourinho. He won his first eight games as an in-charge on the overall record of 14 victories and two draws in 19 games, amassing more Premier League points than any other club during that time.

"From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this special club," Solskjaer was quoted by Manchester United.

Solskjaer scored 126 goals in 366 appearances for United between 1996 and 2007.

"It was an honour to be a Manchester United player, and then to start my coaching career here. The last few months have been a fantastic experience and I want to thank all of the coaches, players and staff for the work we've done so far. This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I'm beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve," he added.

Ed Woodward, Executive Vice Chairman, praised the new appointee: "Since coming in as caretaker manager in December, the results Ole has delivered speak for themselves."

"I want to thank Ole and the coaching team for everything they have done so far and congratulated him on this richly deserved appointment. The fans and everyone at the club are behind him as he looks to take us where we need to be and build the next stage of our history," he added.

Here is how Manchester United fans around the world reacted to the news:

Fantastic news. Solskjaer's appointment feels like #mufc at last reconnecting with the ethos of the Ferguson era: pride in the shirt, teamwork, hunger, never giving up, being bold. It's the commitment to attack, to youth, to pace, to width, to glory. #olesatthewheel — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) March 28, 2019

Fans at Old Trafford react to the permanent appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as @ManUtd manager #OlesAtTheWheel @PAdugout pic.twitter.com/upkXaqoOzP — Rich McCarthy (@VJRichMcCarthy) March 28, 2019

Agreed but £8m is a lot for Solskjaer considering he was appointed just before a long run of games against bottom half opposition. — David Forest (@discodaveforest) March 28, 2019

Happy that Solskjaer has the @ManUtd job permanently but I do think a Director of Football still might be needed. I think there’s some issues at the club that would be helped from having that position filled — Kean Richmond (@keanrichmond) March 28, 2019

There was talk of an interim Prime Minister. United have got Solskjaer now so they can’t fast track British citizenship for him and then call a snap by-election to get him in. Who else can we turn to? #GiveItGiggsyTilTheEndOfThePremiership pic.twitter.com/QF82YCX59p — Dan Brown (@DanJBrownMUFC) March 28, 2019

