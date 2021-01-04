Twitter reacts to poster of Richa Chadha's 'Madam Chief Minister'

The teaser poster of Richa Chadha's 'Madam Chief Minister' was recently unveiled and attracted mixed reactions from the Twitterati. While some users lauded the poster, it also drew flak for 'misrepresentation'.

Here are some of the reactions that the poster has garnered:

"It's not aesthetic. This is as humiliating as it can get. Please take this off. There is scope for better content…" [SIC] said a Twitter user.

You really need to know untouchability means. It's not an aesthetic. This as humiliating as it can get. Please take this off. There's scope for better content. Thanks!! — Hoejack Borseman (@cokemanu20) January 4, 2021

Some users also had a problem with the 'lack of diversity' in Bollywood.

"This is a commercial venture selling a story as 'untouchable'. Get diversity from the industry first, then make money off their stories," said another.

This is a commercial venture selling a story on an 'untouchable'? Seems to be the new "theme" in Bollywood. ðÂÂ¤¨ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ½

Get diversity in your film industry first, then make money off their stories. — Mira N (@MiraNaik) January 4, 2021

Many people on the micro-blogging website also had positive views over the poster.

"This lady is unstoppable…And this is the first good news of 2021," posted a user.

This Lady is unstoppable, I like her acting since bholi. And this is first good news of 2021.âÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂ — Shaikh_Zubair (@The_Explorer_2) January 4, 2021

"Best wishes and prayers for massive success to come your way," said another.

Coming to the reactions of Bollywood celebrities, actors like Ali Fazal and Taapsee Pannu gave their take on the poster. First, have a look at what Pannu had to say on the poster:

Go for it ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ looking forward to watching this one :) https://t.co/shdpPIK08z — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 4, 2021

Chadha's beau Ali Fazal tweeted, "Cannot wait for the trailer to hit .. this is big!!" [SIC]

Cannot wait for the trailer to hit .. this is big!! ðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤Â #MadamChiefMinister https://t.co/gVK2INqoSs — Ali Fazal M / ÙÂ ÛÂØ± Ø¹ÙÂÛÂ ÙÂØ¶ÙÂ / à¤Â à¤²à¥Â (@alifazal9) January 4, 2021

Coming to Instagram reactions of actors, Karishma Tanna wrote- "Congratulations," followed by a heart. Sayani Gupta commented with three purple hearts, Amyra Dastur wrote- "Oh MA goddddddd! This is amazingggg! Congratulations my love." [SIC] Saiyami Kher commented- "This is so cool!" [SIC] Nakkul Mehta shared three clapping emojis on the poster. Harleen Sethi wrote- "Wohoooo." [SIC] Esha Gupta commented- "All the best." This was followed by a black heart.

Madam Chief Minister also features Saurabh Shukla, Manav Kaul, Akshay Oberoi and Shubhrajyoti in pivotal roles.

