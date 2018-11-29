Twitter records over 48 lakh tweets related to Assembly elections

science-technology

The staggering volume of conversations on Twitter suggests that even regional parties and leaders are using the platform to connect with the voters

Twitter on Thursday said it recorded over the past two months more than 48 lakh tweets in relation to the Assembly elections in five states -- Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

The staggering volume of conversations on Twitter suggests that even regional parties and leaders are using the platform to connect with the voters.

While conversations in India grew with the state elections, people across the world also leveraged Twitter to see what is happening in India, Twitter India said in a statement.

"Twitter is where political conversations happen and where you can see all sides of a conversation. The vibrancy of Indian elections is already visible on Twitter," said Mahima Kaul, Head of Public Policy and Government, Twitter India.

"With over four million Tweets related to the assembly elections, it's clear that regional parties and leaders are using the platform to connect with the voters, opinion makers, youth and media, making it the most talked about Indian state elections on Twitter so far," Kaul said.

The microblogging site introduced several initiatives to provide real-time updates on the campaign trails, connect voters to politicians on the most important election issues.

Twitter also launched a special #AssemblyElections2018 emoji to enrich the conversation until December 23.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates