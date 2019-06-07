Twitter restores Indian Army Chinar Corps handle after facing outrage

national

After facing outburst, Twitter immediately restored Indian Army Chinar Corps handle and even verified it

A screengrab of Chinar Corps, Indian Army's Twitter handle

After facing massive outburst of Twitteratis following the suspension of Indian Army Chinar Corps' handle on Friday, the social media platform restored the account the same day. Indian Army's Chinar Corps handles most of the counter-terrorism operations along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Kashmir Valley.

While Twitter India did not reveal the reason behind the suspension of the account, a spokesperson said the platform has a policy of not commenting on individual accounts.

Meanwhile, users took to the platform to vent their anger on the issue.

Are u losing ur mind @Twitter @TwitterIndia ?



Wht is the reason for this?

Whose complaint did u respond to n act ?

Needs to undone asap !



— Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@rajeev_mp) June 7, 2019

"Are u losing ur mind @Twitter @TwitterIndia? What is the reason for this? Whose complaint did u respond to n act ? Needs to undo asap," wrote Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

He even called for scrutiny on Twitter's "algorithms" and conduct better regulation.

"#Time for Govt to fix Twitter....must summon & probe why they suspended the Army's account...Must find some Pak moles in Twitter India," tweeted another user.

"Twitter is gone berserk from @TrueIndologyliv to Chinar corps... They are trying every bit to suppress the voices of Indians," posted another user.

The account was, however, later restored.

"#ChinarCorps Twitter handle is fully functional & verified now. Thank you all for the constant support, encouragement & suggestions. #MissionPeaceKashmir #AwaamArmyConnect #TerrorismFreeKashmir," Chinar Corps said in a tweet.

