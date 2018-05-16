Twitter saw over 30 lakh tweets related to Karnataka polls

Congress registered 42 per cent and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) seven per cent of mentions on Twitter in the April 25-May 15 period





New Delhi: The micro-blogging platform registered over 30 lakh tweets related to Karnataka assembly polls in the past three weeks, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) garnering 51 per cent of the share of voice, Twitter announced on Wednesday. Congress registered 42 per cent and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) seven per cent of mentions on Twitter in the April 25-May 15 period.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerged as the most mentioned personality on Twitter, while former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was the most mentioned candidate on Twitter, the company said in a statement.

"Over the past few weeks, our data shows more than three million Tweets related to the Karnataka elections, making it one of the most talked-about state elections on Twitter," said Mahima Kaul, Head of Public Policy and Government, Twitter India.

#KarnatakaVerdict emerged as the most talked about election-related topic in the past 24 hours since Tuesday.

The most used hashtag across the election was #KarnatakaElections2018.

"Twitter is where political conversations happen and where you can see all sides of a conversation when it comes to elections," Kaul added.

To make people aware about the importance of elections prior to Karnataka polls, Twitter had released an elections voting emoji and organised a special event called #ElectionsOnTwitter in partnership with civil society organisations and media partners.

