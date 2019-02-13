Twitter shares hilarious memes ahead of Valentine's Day
The Valentine's Week starts with Rose Day, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally Valentine's Day
For some of us, the idea of a perfect Valentine's Day may be conventional roses, chocolates and a date with your loved one but if not, you can also celebrate it with Twitterati who has shared some hilarious tweets ahead of Valentine's Day.
Check out some tweets that will leave you rolling on the floor with laughter.
People on Valentine's Day: Love is in the air!— TextsFromLastNight (@TFLN) February 12, 2019
Me: pic.twitter.com/DxMLuldyS5
Manager : any #ValentinesDay plans after office?— Man Of Steel (@vijaymaurya_) February 12, 2019
Colleague 1 : Mera husband aa raha hai ðÂÂÂ
Colleague 2 : Mera boyfriend aa raha hai ðÂÂÂ
Me : Rona aa raha hai ðÂÂ
*On Office Notice Board*— Ashish Patel, CMT (@ashish_tn) February 12, 2019
Your absence/ late coming/ early leaving on 14th February will be reported to your spouse.
ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ
If you feel so bad for single people then send single people cash on Valentine’s Day.— ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ ³ðÂÂÂ (@thetrudz) February 13, 2019
Me on Valentine's day: " This is a money making scheme we shouldn't be practicing it!"— Nikesh Kooverjee ðÂÂÂ (@NikeshKooverjee) January 29, 2018
Also me on Valentine's day: pic.twitter.com/AzoItxULvz
Eww. Gag. Valentine's Day is coming. pic.twitter.com/2hObz8gLrM— SpongeBob (@SpongeBob) February 13, 2019
A romantic haiku poem for the holiday:— Austin Ross (@Noobzinthebakry) February 13, 2019
This Valentine's Day
I treat myself to ice cream
And Chinese buffet
Friend: Aur bhai Valentine's day kaise spend kr rha hai is bar?— Param (@Panjabisailor) February 10, 2019
Me: Akele
Valentine’s Day is the Comic Sans of holidays.— Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) February 14, 2018
Rose day.— saim (@Architect_Sahib) February 11, 2019
Propose day.
Chocolate day.
Teddy day.
Hug day.
Kiss day.
valentine's day.
After few days:
Friends : merey paise day. ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂ
14 February ko koi extra class nahi ha. Parents note kar lain. Shukria!— Muhammad Ali (@Oe_Ghumman) February 12, 2019
So, how are you celebrating Valentine's Day this year?
