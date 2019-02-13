Twitter shares hilarious memes ahead of Valentine's Day

culture

The Valentine's Week starts with Rose Day, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally Valentine's Day

Representational image

For some of us, the idea of a perfect Valentine's Day may be conventional roses, chocolates and a date with your loved one but if not, you can also celebrate it with Twitterati who has shared some hilarious tweets ahead of Valentine's Day.

Check out some tweets that will leave you rolling on the floor with laughter.

People on Valentine's Day: Love is in the air!

Me: pic.twitter.com/DxMLuldyS5 — TextsFromLastNight (@TFLN) February 12, 2019

Manager : any #ValentinesDay plans after office?



Colleague 1 : Mera husband aa raha hai ðÂÂÂ



Colleague 2 : Mera boyfriend aa raha hai ðÂÂÂ



Me : Rona aa raha hai ðÂÂ­ — Man Of Steel (@vijaymaurya_) February 12, 2019

*On Office Notice Board*



Your absence/ late coming/ early leaving on 14th February will be reported to your spouse.



ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — Ashish Patel, CMT (@ashish_tn) February 12, 2019

If you feel so bad for single people then send single people cash on Valentine’s Day. — ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ ³ðÂÂÂ (@thetrudz) February 13, 2019

Me on Valentine's day: " This is a money making scheme we shouldn't be practicing it!"



Also me on Valentine's day: pic.twitter.com/AzoItxULvz — Nikesh Kooverjee ðÂÂÂ (@NikeshKooverjee) January 29, 2018

A romantic haiku poem for the holiday:

This Valentine's Day

I treat myself to ice cream

And Chinese buffet — Austin Ross (@Noobzinthebakry) February 13, 2019

Friend: Aur bhai Valentine's day kaise spend kr rha hai is bar?



Me: Akele — Param (@Panjabisailor) February 10, 2019

Valentine’s Day is the Comic Sans of holidays. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) February 14, 2018

Rose day.

Propose day.

Chocolate day.

Teddy day.

Hug day.

Kiss day.

valentine's day.



After few days:

Friends : merey paise day. ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂ — saim (@Architect_Sahib) February 11, 2019

14 February ko koi extra class nahi ha. Parents note kar lain. Shukria! — Muhammad Ali (@Oe_Ghumman) February 12, 2019

So, how are you celebrating Valentine's Day this year?

