Twitter takes a dig at Narendra Modi government, #Howsthejobs trending

Congress President Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Narendra Modi and wrote 'NoMo jobs'.

A National Sample Survey Office report which was leaked proves that unemployment was at the highest in 45 years at 6.1 per cent. Congress President Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Narendra Modi and wrote 'NoMo jobs'. He wrote that Narendra Modi had promised us for 2 crore jobs a year and five years later, his report card reveals a national disaster.

NoMo Jobs!



The Fuhrer promised us 2 Cr jobs a year. 5 years later, his leaked job creation report card reveals a National Disaster.



Unemployment is at its highest in 45 yrs.



6.5 Cr youth are jobless in 2017-18 alone.



Time for NoMo2Go. #HowsTheJobs pic.twitter.com/nbX4iYmsiZ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 31, 2019

Congress also made a video about the absurd statements made by BJP leaders about job creation.

Unemployment is at a 45 year high and this is what the Modi govt. has to say about it: #HowsTheJobs pic.twitter.com/vE3k2D2a0X — Congress (@INCIndia) January 31, 2019

They also made a graph to show the decrease in jobs during 2017-18.

Since PM Modi doesn't understand India is in the middle of a major unemployment crisis, we've decided to explain it to him in typical BJP style. #HowsTheJobs pic.twitter.com/5oQL9lWafU — Congress (@INCIndia) January 31, 2019

BJP also came up with a befitting reply and said that EPFO's real data shows that there was a sharp increase in a number of jobs and told Rahul Gandhi, "Only a man who hasn't ever held a proper job & is totally jobless can peddle such #FakeNews!"

It's clear that he has inherited Mussolini's shortsightedness and has myopic understanding of issues.



EPFO's real data shows sharp increase in jobs, created in just the last 15 months.



Only a man who hasn't ever held a proper job & is totally jobless can peddle such #FakeNews! https://t.co/T0DHUs7IdZ — BJP (@BJP4India) January 31, 2019

However, Twitterati and other Congressmen couldn't stop taunting Narendra Modi over the report, so much so that the hashtag #How'sthejosh is trending on Twitter.

How's the Josh? High Sir!



How's the Josh? High Sir!



How's the unemployment? High Sir!



Corruption in Rafale? High Sir!



Fuel Prices? High Sir!



How's the Hatred? High Sir!



Time to change the Govt? High Sir!



How's the Josh? High Sir!



How's the Josh? High Sir!#HowsTheJobs — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) January 31, 2019

#HowsTheJobs Are jobs disappearing because of Modi’s ignorance & illiteracy; or he is removing them deliberately? pic.twitter.com/ncS00g7chw — RKHURIA (@rkhuria) January 31, 2019

PA: Sir, Employment rate is very low



Modi: So what?



PA: But you always talk about achieving the highest?



Modi: You better check the unemployment rate, It's the highest in last 45 yearsðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#HowsTheJobs — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@VinayDokania) January 31, 2019

The report states that post demonetisation, the employment rate was at an all-time low.

