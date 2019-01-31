Twitter takes a dig at Narendra Modi government, #Howsthejobs trending

Jan 31, 2019, 19:50 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Congress President Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Narendra Modi and wrote 'NoMo jobs'.

Twitter takes a dig at Narendra Modi government, #Howsthejobs trending
Photo/PTI

A National Sample Survey Office report which was leaked proves that unemployment was at the highest in 45 years at 6.1 per cent. Congress President Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Narendra Modi and wrote 'NoMo jobs'. He wrote that Narendra Modi had promised us for 2 crore jobs a year and five years later, his report card reveals a national disaster.

Congress also made a video about the absurd statements made by BJP leaders about job creation.

They also made a graph to show the decrease in jobs during 2017-18.

BJP also came up with a befitting reply and said that EPFO's real data shows that there was a sharp increase in a number of jobs and told Rahul Gandhi, "Only a man who hasn't ever held a proper job & is totally jobless can peddle such #FakeNews!"

However, Twitterati and other Congressmen couldn't stop taunting Narendra Modi over the report, so much so that the hashtag #How'sthejosh is trending on Twitter.

 The report states that post demonetisation, the employment rate was at an all-time low.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

narendra modirahul gandhinational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at PM Modi over Deonar dumping ground issue

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Gallery of the Day
Preity Zinta turns 44; this dimple cheek beauty is more than an actress

Preity Zinta turns 44; this dimple cheek beauty is more than an actress