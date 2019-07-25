Twitter trolls Dharmasena on Sachin Tendulkar's bizzare cricket video

cricket

Sachin Tendulkar captioned the video as "A friend shared this video with me. Found it very unusual! What would your decision be if you were the umpire?"

Kumar Dharmasena

While umpiring decisions around the world are under scrutiny in the game of cricket, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared an interesting video on Twitter showing a very unusual instance when the ball bowled by a bowler during a game, beat the batsman and hit the bails. The bails, however, moved but did not dislodge from the stumps. The umpire then comes and puts the bails back in its correct position and waves play on, much to the dismay of the bowler.

Also Read: Sri Lanka fast bowler Nuwan Kulasekara retires

Sachin Tendulkar captioned the video as "A friend shared this video with me. Found it very unusual! What would your decision be if you were the umpire?"

A friend shared this video with me.

Found it very unusual!

What would your decision be if you were the umpire? ðÂÂ¤ÂÂ pic.twitter.com/tJCtykEDL9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 24, 2019

Various Twitter users gave their opinion on whether the decision should have been out or not. Here are some of the most interesting reactions:

Out - As the bails were dislodged and changes it's position. — Nishant Jain (@NishantJain_88) July 24, 2019

As bails dislodged. .it should be out....nowhere written it should fall on ground — Krishhh! (@Khulatirabbit) July 24, 2019

Yeh toh kuch bhi nahi hai, mera ek dost out hua phir bhi umpire ne not out diya kyunki bat uska tha. ðÂÂÂÂ© — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 24, 2019

Batsman arrested but released on bail. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) July 24, 2019

If dharmasena was there it definitely out



If simon taufel was there it definitely not out!!#ICCRules — Rajan (@Rajan_hotSpur) July 24, 2019

He know how to handle such situations,,,ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂ¤ÂÂ pic.twitter.com/4TYJr2szTV — Vineeth Menon (@Vineeth_Menon93) July 24, 2019

You should obviously ask this to your all time favourite umpireðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/d8Ewo8C96J — Abhiiiiiii (@abhi_leo1) July 24, 2019

England batting -It's not out

New Zealand batting -it's out ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Vicky Cholaná´ºá´·á´¾ (@Vi_Twitz2) July 24, 2019

Isse b bura dekha h ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/puHQl4EOUe — Nvi (@nvipedia) July 24, 2019

Earlier this month, during the World Cup 2019, wrong umpiring decisions by ICC elite umpire Kumar Dharmasena cost New Zealand the trophy.

Luck smiled on England midway through the final over of their innings when a throw from New Zealand fielder Martin Guptill deflected off the bat of Stokes and ran to the boundary. England tied the match and the ensuing Super Over before winning on boundary count.

Also Read: Diabetic Wasim Akram humiliated at airport for carrying insulin

Law 19.8 of the ICC rules, pertaining to 'Overthrow or wilful act of fielder', states: "If the boundary results from an overthrow or from the wilful act of a fielder, the runs scored shall be any runs for penalties awarded to either side, and the allowance for the boundary, and the runs completed by the batsmen, together with the run in progress if they had already crossed at the instant of the throw or act."

England ended up winning the trophy but it would have been New Zealand's World Cup if Kumar Dharmasena would have awarded 5 runs instead of six.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates