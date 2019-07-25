Search

Twitter trolls Dharmasena on Sachin Tendulkar's bizzare cricket video

Updated: Jul 25, 2019, 10:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Sachin Tendulkar captioned the video as "A friend shared this video with me. Found it very unusual! What would your decision be if you were the umpire?"

Twitter trolls Dharmasena on Sachin Tendulkar's bizzare cricket video
Kumar Dharmasena

While umpiring decisions around the world are under scrutiny in the game of cricket, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared an interesting video on Twitter showing a very unusual instance when the ball bowled by a bowler during a game, beat the batsman and hit the bails. The bails, however, moved but did not dislodge from the stumps. The umpire then comes and puts the bails back in its correct position and waves play on, much to the dismay of the bowler.

Also Read: Sri Lanka fast bowler Nuwan Kulasekara retires

Sachin Tendulkar captioned the video as "A friend shared this video with me. Found it very unusual! What would your decision be if you were the umpire?"

Various Twitter users gave their opinion on whether the decision should have been out or not. Here are some of the most interesting reactions:

Earlier this month, during the World Cup 2019, wrong umpiring decisions by ICC elite umpire Kumar Dharmasena cost New Zealand the trophy.

Luck smiled on England midway through the final over of their innings when a throw from New Zealand fielder Martin Guptill deflected off the bat of Stokes and ran to the boundary. England tied the match and the ensuing Super Over before winning on boundary count.

Also Read: Diabetic Wasim Akram humiliated at airport for carrying insulin

Law 19.8 of the ICC rules, pertaining to 'Overthrow or wilful act of fielder', states: "If the boundary results from an overthrow or from the wilful act of a fielder, the runs scored shall be any runs for penalties awarded to either side, and the allowance for the boundary, and the runs completed by the batsmen, together with the run in progress if they had already crossed at the instant of the throw or act."

England ended up winning the trophy but it would have been New Zealand's World Cup if Kumar Dharmasena would have awarded 5 runs instead of six.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

sachin tendulkarcricket newssports news

Hardik Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar: Cricketers who made impressive comebacks

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK