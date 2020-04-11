Twitter user accuses Anurag Kashyap of 'rolling a joint'; the filmmaker responds

After seeing a video featuring Anurag Kashyap, which is doing the rounds of social media, a user complained to Mumbai police that the filmmaker appears to be 'rolling a joint'. "Hello @MumbaiPolice, will you please look into this? Here @anuragkashyap72 is rolling a joint which is illegal in India (sic)," the user wrote.

To this, Kashyap responded, tagging the police, "Yes please for once @MumbaiPolice look into it. Once and for all let's make it clear that I roll tobacco and please thoroughly investigate for the satisfaction of the bhakts and the trolls (sic)." Controversies and Kashyap go together.

Yes please for once @MumbaiPolice look into it. Once and for all let’s make it clear that I roll tobacco and please thoroughly investigate for the satisfaction of the bhakts and the trolls .. https://t.co/ZHv3CwpVBG — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) April 9, 2020

To this, a Twitter user commented, "I am impressed by your honesty sir. Purchasing loose tobacco and rolling it. Accha one minute, where do you get this tobacco from... dawa ki dukaan or sabzi ki dukaan."

On the work front, Kashyap last reunited with his Lust Stories team to make Ghost Stories, a Netflix anthology series. The filmmaker is known for movies like Manmarziyaan, Black Friday, No Smoking, Dev.D, That Girl in Yellow Boots, among others.

